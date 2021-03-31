Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.85 and traded as high as C$1.99. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 57,120 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.71 million and a P/E ratio of 19.30.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$59.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.5658948 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.