Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MHTX remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 656,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,488. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Manhattan Scientifics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc Manhattan Scientifics, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

