Manna Price Reaches $0.0011 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Manna has a total market cap of $785,322.86 and $11.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Manna has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002476 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,167.60 or 0.99670932 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 75.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003164 BTC.

About Manna

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,009,019 coins and its circulating supply is 729,633,677 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com

Buying and Selling Manna

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

