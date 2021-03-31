MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 78.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 69.1% higher against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $55.60 million and approximately $81.71 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00061343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.00319482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.85 or 0.00815724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00083707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00030971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.