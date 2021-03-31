Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $44.14

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.14, but opened at $42.90. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 77,598 shares.

MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.91 and a beta of 4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares in the company, valued at $70,953,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth $13,274,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 267,807.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 808,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 126,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 49,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

