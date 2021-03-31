Mariner LLC Acquires 947 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.05.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $114.43 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.