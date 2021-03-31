Mariner LLC Acquires Shares of 10,474 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gartner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,494 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,295,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,031,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $181.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $191.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

