Mariner LLC Acquires Shares of 10,474 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gartner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,494 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,295,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,031,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
IT stock opened at $181.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $191.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.57.
In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.
