Mariner LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,647 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,344 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,016,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.