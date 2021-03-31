Mariner LLC Buys 8,481 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.