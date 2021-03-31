Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Newmont by 31.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Newmont by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,020,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,903.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,845 shares of company stock worth $1,761,347 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

