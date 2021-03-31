Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after buying an additional 351,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after acquiring an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Citigroup upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $178.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

