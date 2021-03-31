Mariner LLC Decreases Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Mariner LLC cut its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after acquiring an additional 239,435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 44,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

