Mariner LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,559 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.