Mariner LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 6.47% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 21.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

