Mariner LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.10% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALM stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

CALM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

