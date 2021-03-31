Mariner LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

