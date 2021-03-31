Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Equity Residential by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Equity Residential by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

