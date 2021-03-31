Mariner LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 998.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,052 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,111,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,735,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after acquiring an additional 72,784 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $232.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.00 and a 1-year high of $233.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at $720,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total transaction of $420,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,033 shares of company stock worth $9,397,547 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

