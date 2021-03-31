Mariner LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,189 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 332.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

