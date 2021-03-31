Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.86 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.21.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

