Mariner LLC Purchases 5,045 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,495 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,505,000 after buying an additional 157,815 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,996,000 after acquiring an additional 204,903 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $67.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

