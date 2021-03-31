Mariner LLC Sells 3,034 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,722 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,629,000 after buying an additional 416,656 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599,213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 57,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.