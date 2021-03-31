MarketPeak (PEAK) Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One MarketPeak token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00046772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.78 or 0.00644265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MarketPeak Token Profile

MarketPeak (PEAK) is a token. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.