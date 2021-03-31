Maro (MARO) Price Tops $0.55

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 114.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. Maro has a market cap of $264.24 million and approximately $1.45 billion worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded up 352.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00050129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.15 or 0.00633650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00026277 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 933,882,439 coins and its circulating supply is 476,857,284 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars.

