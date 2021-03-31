Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) CFO John E. Geller, Jr. Sells 4,500 Shares

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.18. 436,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,681. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.89 and its 200-day moving average is $131.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $190.97.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,038,000 after purchasing an additional 129,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 680,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,818,000 after purchasing an additional 212,906 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $57,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.