Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

