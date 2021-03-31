MASQ Achieves Market Cap of $4.97 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $5,924.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MASQ has traded up 32.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00060934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.03 or 0.00323303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.29 or 0.00828821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00048124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00087254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00029775 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,368,787 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

