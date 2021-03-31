MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director Ernst N. Csiszar Sells 1,564 Shares

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MTZ stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.70. 1,420,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,813. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $99.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after buying an additional 1,208,707 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,195,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

