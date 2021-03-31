Master Contract Token Reaches Market Cap of $520,779.49 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $520,779.49 and $18,841.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,936.71 or 0.03260647 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00023870 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

