Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by United Bank

United Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $358.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.10 and a 200-day moving average of $339.48. The company has a market cap of $355.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $227.10 and a 1 year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

