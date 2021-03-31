Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Up 7.7%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s share price shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.46 and last traded at $37.14. 6,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 591,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -463.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.17.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Materialise by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.