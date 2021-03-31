Matic Network (MATIC) Price Tops $0.12

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Matic Network has traded 169% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Matic Network coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Matic Network has a total market cap of $616.67 million and approximately $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Matic Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00050222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00633279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00067804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00026263 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Matic Network Coin Profile

Matic Network (MATIC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network . Matic Network’s official website is matic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Matic Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matic Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matic Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.