Matryx (MTX) Trading Up 26.8% Over Last Week

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Matryx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Matryx has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. Matryx has a market cap of $1.85 million and $114,637.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Matryx Profile

Matryx is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Token Trading

