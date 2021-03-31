Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $318,842.37 and $3,008.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 688,462.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00062135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00306309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.39 or 0.00815680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00081162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00030996 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

