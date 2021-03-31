Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter.

MAXN opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAXN. Roth Capital began coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

