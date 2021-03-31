Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMYT. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amryt Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. Amryt Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $496.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at $858,000. Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at $1,545,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $2,832,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $5,700,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at $9,458,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

