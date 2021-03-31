Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $641.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will post $641.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.60 million and the highest is $648.10 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $561.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,558,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,088 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth approximately $66,766,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $83.49.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

