McCormick & Company, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

