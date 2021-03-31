McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 137.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.26. 14,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,347. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.80. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

