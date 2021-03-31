Mdex (MDX) Price Up 23.8% This Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.87 or 0.00006565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $294.79 million and $366.11 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00060526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.00330514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $481.72 or 0.00817093 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00088024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

