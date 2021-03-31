mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.65

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.65 and traded as high as C$12.48. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$11.90, with a volume of 113,847 shares traded.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$338.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.0698353 EPS for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce Company Profile (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.