MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,339 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

