Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Lifted by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.87. The company had a trading volume of 88,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.62 and its 200-day moving average is $112.79. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

