Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $138,225,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $119.18. 134,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

