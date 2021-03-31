Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $118.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.79. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

