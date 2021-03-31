MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Cap Hits $12.81 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 397.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $12.81 million and $13,279.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 491,379% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00062316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.00814166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00082394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00031123 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.