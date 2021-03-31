Megacoin (MEC) Trading Up 10.9% This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and $116.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.70 or 0.00332168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000808 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002321 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,446,933 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

