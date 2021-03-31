Melissa D. Smith Sells 13,739 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.44 and a 52 week high of $234.64.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,386,000 after purchasing an additional 68,617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WEX by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,719,000 after purchasing an additional 114,733 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of WEX by 2,234.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 484,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.