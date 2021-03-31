Membrana Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $219,662.00 (MBN)

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Membrana has a market cap of $1.98 million and $219,662.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Membrana has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Membrana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 7,485.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.60 or 0.00632399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00068005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026250 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

Membrana is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 600,577,538 coins and its circulating supply is 364,877,902 coins. Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . Membrana’s official website is membrana.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobilian’s vision is to respond to the concerns of the automobile market, particularly concerning autonomous vehicles. Resource and investment in autonomous cars is not an issue for the booming industry, there are already countless reputable automobile brands that are investing massively in this phenomenon. However, there still exist huge gaps in security and technology of autonomous transportation. “

Buying and Selling Membrana

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Membrana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Membrana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Membrana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Membrana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Membrana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.