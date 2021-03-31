Meme (MEME) Price Up 7.8% This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Meme has a market cap of $90.09 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meme has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Meme token can now be purchased for approximately $3,217.61 or 0.05429106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.44 or 0.00388828 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005712 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028341 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

